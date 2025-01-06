Notably, Meta has sought an urgent hearing from the NCLAT, highlighting the case's far-reaching implications and stakes.

The NCLAT bench, headed by Chairperson Justice (Retd.) Ashok Bhushan, has agreed to hear the matter on January 16.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Meta and WhatsApp, respectively, have emphasized the CCI order's industry-wide repercussions.