Summarize Simplifying... In short To mention someone in a WhatsApp group, simply type "@" followed by their name. This triggers a notification for them, even if they've muted the group.

If you're mentioned, an "@" symbol appears next to the unread message, and you can tap the "@" button in the chat to quickly find messages where you've been mentioned. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mentioning someone in a group will override mute notifications

How to mention someone in a WhatsApp group

By Mudit Dube 05:54 pm Dec 24, 202405:54 pm

What's the story WhatsApp groups can be a great way to stay connected with friends, family, or colleagues. However, it can be difficult to ensure everyone sees your message in a busy group chat. That's where mentioning comes in handy. By mentioning a specific contact, you can grab their attention and ensure they see your message, even if they've muted notifications for the group.

Process

WhatsApp group chat: How to mention contacts

If you're in a group with someone, you can mention them in a message by typing "@" symbol and selecting the contact's name from the list. When you mention someone, they will see an "@" symbol notification in their chats list next to an unread message. This notification ensures they are alerted to your message, even if they have muted notifications for the group.

Pointers

If you've been mentioned in a group

If you've been mentioned in a group, you'll see an "@" symbol notification in your chats list next to an unread message. You can quickly catch up on messages where you've been mentioned or replied to by tapping the "@" button that appears in the bottom corner of the group chat.