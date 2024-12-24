How to mention someone in a WhatsApp group
WhatsApp groups can be a great way to stay connected with friends, family, or colleagues. However, it can be difficult to ensure everyone sees your message in a busy group chat. That's where mentioning comes in handy. By mentioning a specific contact, you can grab their attention and ensure they see your message, even if they've muted notifications for the group.
WhatsApp group chat: How to mention contacts
If you're in a group with someone, you can mention them in a message by typing "@" symbol and selecting the contact's name from the list. When you mention someone, they will see an "@" symbol notification in their chats list next to an unread message. This notification ensures they are alerted to your message, even if they have muted notifications for the group.
If you've been mentioned in a group
If you've been mentioned in a group, you'll see an "@" symbol notification in your chats list next to an unread message. You can quickly catch up on messages where you've been mentioned or replied to by tapping the "@" button that appears in the bottom corner of the group chat.