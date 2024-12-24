Summarize Simplifying... In short To set a daily time limit on Instagram, tap your profile picture, select 'Your activity' under 'more options', then 'Time spent' and 'Daily limit.'

This feature also allows you to monitor your Instagram usage by selecting 'Time spent' instead of 'Daily limit.'

The tool comes especially handy for Teen Accounts

How to set a daily time limit on Instagram

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:17 pm Dec 24, 202405:17 pm

What's the story Popular social media platform Instagram has a feature to set a daily time limit for its usage. The tool comes especially handy for Teen Accounts, which are automatically given a one-hour daily limit. Parents/guardians can block access to Instagram once the limit is reached. The feature comes as a step toward promoting healthier social media habits and preventing excessive use of the platform.

Reminder setup

Setting up daily limit reminders

To set up a daily limit reminder, users will have to tap their profile picture at the bottom right of the screen. After hitting 'more options' in the top right corner, they should select 'Your activity' under the 'How you use Instagram' section. Next, they will have to tap on 'Time spent' and then select 'Daily limit.' They can then enter an amount of time for their daily limit and confirm.

Usage tracking

Monitoring Instagram usage

Along with this, the feature also lets users keep track of time spent on Instagram. Users can do this by following the same steps they took to set a daily limit reminder. But, instead of tapping on 'Daily limit,' they should go for 'Time spent.'