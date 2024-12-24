Summarize Simplifying... In short Meta's next-gen Ray-Ban smart glasses, set for a 2025 release, are expected to feature an immersive, hands-free display and a wristband controller for navigating AR menus.

The design, influenced by Orion's face computer, aims to blend digital content with the physical world seamlessly.

However, questions about battery life and pricing due to the AR integration remain unanswered. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The third-generation glasses are slated for 2025 release

Meta's next Ray-Ban smart glasses might be AR-powered

By Mudit Dube 05:04 pm Dec 24, 202405:04 pm

What's the story Meta is reportedly planning to upgrade its Ray-Ban smart glasses with a display. The upgrade is expected to come with a new version of the device, which is slated to be released in 2025. With a display, users will be able to receive notifications and interact with Meta's AI, a major upgrade from the previous models. They might also possess enhanced AR capabilities, potentially allowing users to view information and interact with the digital world through the lenses.

Existing capabilities

Current features and design of Ray-Ban smart glasses

The latest version of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses packs a voice assistant, allowing you to send messages, make calls, and control other functions without using your hands. The glasses also have built-in speakers for audio responses. They maintain the classic Ray-Ban design while adding tech without being bulky. Some models even have a small camera for discreet photo and video capture.

Upcoming enhancements

Anticipated features of the upgraded smart glasses

The third-generation glasses, which are slated for 2025 release, will reportedly feature a display for an immersive, hands-free experience. Rumors indicate this new model will integrate some of Orion's best features such as a "small in-lens screen" and a wristband controller. The latter would let users navigate AR display menus with hand gestures, adding an AR element to the glasses with a holographic interface.

AR integration

Orion's influence and Meta's future AR glasses

Orion, a kind of face computer unveiled in September 2024, boasts the largest field of view in the smallest AR glasses form yet. It can handle a number of high-level tasks and integrate digital content with the physical world seamlessly. Meta intends to ship its first commercial AR glasses to consumers in 2027. However, battery life and pricing remain unanswered, thanks to the addition of an AR display and integration with a wearable wristband.