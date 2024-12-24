How to set UPI PIN on Paytm using Aadhaar
Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform, has launched a convenient way to set up a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) PIN without a debit card. The innovative method leverages Aadhaar details, providing an alternative for those who don't have their debit cards handy. It is simple and secure, ensuring that you can easily start making UPI payments even when you don't have your debit card.
Step-by-step guide to set up PIN
To start with, users first need to open the Paytm app on their phone and tap on the profile icon on the top-left corner of the screen. From there, they head over to 'UPI & Payment Settings' in their profile section. This will take them to a page where they can manage all UPI settings linked to their account.
Selecting a bank account
On the UPI settings page, users will see a list of all bank accounts linked to their Paytm account. They have to select the account for which they want to set a UPI PIN. After choosing an account, they have to tap on 'Set PIN' option to initiate the process of creating their unique identification number.
Entering Aadhaar and OTP details
Next, users have to select the 'Aadhaar Card' option from the different choices appearing on the screen. Here, they will be asked to enter the first six digits of their Aadhaar number, along with a 6-digit Aadhaar OTP received on their registered mobile number, and another 6-digit OTP sent by their bank for verification.
Finalizing setup
Once the users have verified their Aadhaar as well as bank OTP successfully, they can set a 6-digit UPI PIN. This should be a secure number that they can remember easily but others cannot guess. After entering this number, the users will have to confirm it to complete the setup process.