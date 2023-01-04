Business

UIDAI makes updating Aadhaar address online easier: Here's how

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 04, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

Address on Aadhaar can now be updated by submitting the consent of head of family

Updating the address on the Aadhaar card has become even easier. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new method for updating the address on the card. The new method allows Aadhaar holders to change their address with the consent of the head of their family. This is an additional feature to the existing methods of updating the address.

Document with applicant's name, HOF's name, and relationship required

To initiate the updation of address with the consent of the head of the family (HOF), the applicant first has to submit a proof of relationship document containing the name of the applicant and HOF and the relationship between them. Valid documents include a ration card, mark sheet, marriage certificate, and passport, among others. For this purpose, any resident above 18 can be HOF.

HOF has to give self-declaration if there is no document

UIDAI has made provisions for cases where the applicant doesn't have a document proving the relationship with the HOF. In such cases, the applicant can submit a self-declaration by HOF in the UIDAI-prescribed format.

There is a service charge of Rs. 50

Applicants have to first visit the 'My Aadhaar' portal. Now, the applicant has to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF. Once it is successfully validated, the applicant has to upload the proof of relationship document. After paying a service charge of Rs. 50, the applicant will receive a service request number (SRN), and the HOF will get an SMS about the updation request.

HOF has to accept the request within 30 days

To complete the address update request, the HOF has to approve the request and give their consent by logging into the 'My Aadhaar' portal within 30 days of receiving the SMS. The request will be rejected if the HOF rejects sharing their address or fails to approve the request within 30 days. In case of rejection, the service charge won't be refunded.