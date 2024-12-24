Summarize Simplifying... In short To pin a chat on WhatsApp, simply long-press the desired chat and tap the "Pin" icon that pops up. This moves the chat to the top of your list for easy access.

How to pin chats on WhatsApp

By Mudit Dube 02:58 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story WhatsApp's "Pin Chat" feature is a valuable tool for keeping your most important conversations easily accessible. By pinning a chat, you effectively move it to the top of your chat list, ensuring it's always visible and easy to find. This guide will walk you through the simple process of pinning and unpinning chats on WhatsApp for Android users.

Process

Follow these steps to pin a chat

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat you wish to pin. Tap and hold down on the chat for a few seconds. A menu will appear. Look for the "Pin" icon and tap on it. The selected chat will now be pinned to the top of your chat list, making it readily available for quick access.

Steps

How to unpin a pinned chat

Tap and hold down on the pinned chat for a few seconds. A menu will appear. Look for the "Unpin" icon (it usually resembles an unpinned pushpin) and tap on it. The chat will then be removed from the pinned section and will return to its original position within your chat list.