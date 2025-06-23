These AI tools will enhance productivity on Chromebook Plus laptops
What's the story
Google has announced a major update for its Chromebook Plus laptops, introducing a range of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance productivity and creativity. The update aims to improve the core experiences of Chromebook users by providing new ways to interact with text, images, and content. They now get features like smart content grouping, a screen selection tool for text capture, and another one that explains complex text.
Highlight
Smart grouping helps organize your workspace
The most notable feature of the update is smart grouping, which simplifies workspace organization. When multiple windows are open, Chromebook Plus can automatically identify related content and suggest bundling them into a single virtual desk. For example, if you're in a meeting with a presentation, note-taking app, and calendar open, ChromeOS can group them into one workspace for efficient task switching and maintaining a tidy digital workflow.
Enhanced capabilities
Extract text from photos
The update also brings the ability to generate pictures directly from the Gallery app. Users can now use Google's image generation tools while editing or viewing photos, creating unique visuals on the fly without third-party apps. Another standout tool is text capture, an AI-powered feature that extracts the editable text directly from images, making it easier to grab content from handwritten notes, receipts, or recipes.
User-friendly features
More AI features for enhanced productivity
The Quick Insert key now supports AI-generated images, photos, as well as emojis. This lets users quickly add visuals while writing or presenting without switching apps. The 'Help me read' tool also gets a "simplify" option that rewrites complex passages into simpler summaries, making it easier for students or anyone dealing with technical material to understand dense content.
Subscription benefits
Chromebook Plus users get free Gemini AI Pro access
New Chromebook Plus users will get 12 months of free access to the Google AI Pro plan with their purchase. This includes 2TB of cloud storage as well as access to Gemini across Docs, Gmail, and other platforms. Users can also launch the NotebookLM directly from the shelf for instant research help and writing assistance, further enhancing their productivity experience on the device.