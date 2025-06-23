These AI tools will enhance productivity on Chromebook Plus laptops

Google has announced a major update for its Chromebook Plus laptops, introducing a range of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance productivity and creativity. The update aims to improve the core experiences of Chromebook users by providing new ways to interact with text, images, and content. They now get features like smart content grouping, a screen selection tool for text capture, and another one that explains complex text.

Highlight Smart grouping helps organize your workspace The most notable feature of the update is smart grouping, which simplifies workspace organization. When multiple windows are open, Chromebook Plus can automatically identify related content and suggest bundling them into a single virtual desk. For example, if you're in a meeting with a presentation, note-taking app, and calendar open, ChromeOS can group them into one workspace for efficient task switching and maintaining a tidy digital workflow.

Enhanced capabilities Extract text from photos The update also brings the ability to generate pictures directly from the Gallery app. Users can now use Google's image generation tools while editing or viewing photos, creating unique visuals on the fly without third-party apps. Another standout tool is text capture, an AI-powered feature that extracts the editable text directly from images, making it easier to grab content from handwritten notes, receipts, or recipes.

User-friendly features More AI features for enhanced productivity The Quick Insert key now supports AI-generated images, photos, as well as emojis. This lets users quickly add visuals while writing or presenting without switching apps. The 'Help me read' tool also gets a "simplify" option that rewrites complex passages into simpler summaries, making it easier for students or anyone dealing with technical material to understand dense content.