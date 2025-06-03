What's the story

Google has released an emergency update for its Chrome browser after a major flaw was exploited by hackers.

The vulnerability, identified as CVE-2025-5419, is related to the V8 engine of Chrome and has reportedly been used in real-world attacks.

The tech giant only acknowledged the threat after it was already being exploited, prompting concerns over its transparency and responsiveness when user safety of nearly 3 billion Chrome users is at stake.