Google's AI Mode now creates interactive charts for financial data
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature in its AI Mode, allowing users to create interactive chart visualizations of financial data.
The feature, currently in testing phase, is part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience by providing advanced tools for analyzing stocks and prices over specific time periods.
To try this out, users need to enable AI Mode in Search Labs.
Enhanced functionality
Gemini's advanced capabilities simplify financial research
The AI Mode leverages Gemini's advanced multi-step reasoning and multimodal capabilities to simplify financial research.
For instance, if you ask it to "compare the stock performance of blue chip CPG companies in 2024," instead of manually researching individual companies and their stock prices, the AI does all the work for you.
This feature also understands follow-up questions like "did any of these companies pay back dividends?" and conducts further research accordingly.
Data utilization
How the system understands queries and presents information
Google's AI Mode employs advanced models that comprehend the intent behind user queries. It uses both historical and real-time information to provide relevant financial insights.
The system intelligently decides how to present this information in a way that is easy for users to understand.
Once a chart is generated, users can interact with it and ask follow-up questions for more detailed information.
New experiment
'Portraits' feature lets users interact with AI representations of experts
Along with the interactive chart feature, Google Labs is also testing a new feature called 'Portraits.'
This innovative tool lets users interact conversationally with AI representations of trusted experts.
These avatars are created in partnership with the experts themselves.
The company is currently looking for US-based individuals who want to collaborate on this project.