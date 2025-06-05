Google pauses 'Ask Photos' rollout, admits it's not ready yet
What's the story
Google has suspended the rollout of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "Ask Photos" feature in Google Photos.
The move comes after the company acknowledged that the tool isn't up to the mark yet.
Jamie Aspinall, a product manager for Google Photos, said on X that "Ask Photos isn't where it needs to be," citing latency, quality, and user experience as key concerns.
Ask Photos has been gradually rolling out since late last year.
Tech details
'Ask Photos' is powered by Gemini AI models
The experimental "Ask Photos" feature is powered by Google's most advanced Gemini AI models.
It is worth noting that these models are specifically designed for use with Ask Photos.
The feature is aimed at helping users find exactly what they're looking for in their gallery. Despite its promise, Ask Photos has faced issues such as missing photos from folders and sluggish performance.
Improvement plan
Improved version of 'Ask Photos' expected in 2 weeks
Aspinall revealed that Google has halted the feature's rollout "at very small numbers while we address these issues."
He added that an improved version of "Ask Photos" would be released in about two weeks.
This update is expected to restore the speed and recall of the original search function, making it more efficient and user-friendly.
Feature upgrade
Upgrade to keyword search in Photos
Along with the suspension of "Ask Photos," Google has also announced an upgrade to keyword search in Photos.
The update lets users use quotes for exact text matches within filenames, camera models, captions, or text within photos.
You can search without quotes to include visual matches as well.
This enhancement is part of Google's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and make information retrieval more efficient on its platforms.
Past issues
Google has previously halted these AI features
This isn't the first time Google has halted an AI-powered feature.
The company had previously suspended "AI Overview" in Google Search after nonsensical and inaccurate answers (like recommended putting glue on pizza so the cheese stays in place) went viral on social media.
Similarly, its Gemini's image-generation feature was also paused after users reported historical inaccuracies in the generated images, such as an AI image depicting the Founding Fathers as people of color.