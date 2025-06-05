What's the story

Google has suspended the rollout of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "Ask Photos" feature in Google Photos.

The move comes after the company acknowledged that the tool isn't up to the mark yet.

Jamie Aspinall, a product manager for Google Photos, said on X that "Ask Photos isn't where it needs to be," citing latency, quality, and user experience as key concerns.

Ask Photos has been gradually rolling out since late last year.