Delhi Premier League to begin on August 2: Details here

The 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) is set to kick off on August 2. The 20-over tournament will begin with an opening ceremony followed by the inaugural men's match. The grand finale is scheduled for August 31 at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A reserve day has also been kept for the final on September 1 in case of any weather-related disruptions or unexpected events.

Team structure A look at the groups The second season of the DPL will see eight men's teams and four women's teams. The men's tournament has been divided into two groups of four each. Group A includes Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. The likes of West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6 are in Group B.

Tournament format Men's tournament to feature 40 matches The men's tournament will feature as many as 40 matches, with each team playing 10 games. The top four sides will qualify for the playoffs. The top two teams will clash in Qualifier 1, with the winner directly advancing to the final. Meanwhile, third and fourth-placed teams will face off in an Eliminator where the loser gets knocked out. South Delhi Superstarz, East Delhi Riders, Central Delhi Queens, and North Delhi Strikers are the four women's sides.

Information Crucial rules for the tournament Both men's and women's leagues will follow a points system where a win earns two points, an abandoned match or no result gives one point, and ties are decided by Super Over.