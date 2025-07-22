Odisha: Four hockey coaches detained for allegedly gang-raping minor

Police have detained four hockey coaches in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl trainee. The incident occurred on July 3, after a routine training session at the local stadium in Jajpur district in Odisha . The victim accused the coaches of luring her to a nearby lodge, where they allegedly raped her. Three of the coaches have been arrested, while one was released due to a lack of evidence of involvement.

Legal proceedings Accused booked under relevant sections The accused coaches, all in their thirties, have been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Times of India reported. Jajpur Superintendent of Police Yashpratap Shrimal said a special team was formed, and four persons were detained immediately after receiving the complaint. Three of the accused were arrested, officials confirmed.

Investigation progress Survivor's statement recorded in POCSO court The survivor's statement has been recorded under Section 183 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before a woman magistrate in the POCSO court. Her medical examination was conducted on Monday. Rajiv Mohanty, special public prosecutor in the POCSO court, confirmed that the victim's statement was recorded under Section 183 of BNSS.