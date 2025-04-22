IMD issues rainfall alert for Northeast; heatwave for Rajasthan, Haryana
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall and heatwaves in several states across the country.
According to the IMD report, an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to east Bangladesh and a north-south trough from north Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar in lower tropospheric levels are currently active.
These weather conditions will trigger significant rain across the affected regions.
North India
Western Disturbance to bring rains in North India
A Western Disturbance is also affecting the Western Himalayan Region as a cyclonic circulation over north and central Pakistan.
The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50km/h) over the Western Himalayas on April 21 and 22 due to this disturbance.
This weather pattern is set to affect several states across northern India.
Northeast
Northeast India braces for widespread rainfall
Northeast India is currently experiencing major weather activity due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to east Bangladesh.
The IMD has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40km/h, gusting to 50km/h) over the region for the next seven days.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Assam and Meghalaya (April 21-26) and Arunachal Pradesh (April 22-26).
South India
South India to witness scattered rainfall
A trough extending from north Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar and its associated systems in South India will bring scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 km/h), gusting up to 50km/h).
The weather phenomenon is likely to be over Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Mahe in the next seven days.
Heatwave alerts
Heatwave conditions predicted across several Indian states
The IMD has also declared heatwave warnings for isolated pockets over several parts of India in the next few days.
Heatwave conditions are likely in east Rajasthan during April 21-26, while Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh may face similar conditions during April 21-25.
Haryana and Odisha can expect heatwaves during April 22-25, and Uttar Pradesh during April 22-26.