What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall and heatwaves in several states across the country.

According to the IMD report, an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to east Bangladesh and a north-south trough from north Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar in lower tropospheric levels are currently active.

These weather conditions will trigger significant rain across the affected regions.