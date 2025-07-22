Coldplay kiss‑cam made Astronomer a household name, says new CEO

Pete DeJoy, co-founder of data and AI start-up Astronomer, has been appointed as the interim CEO. This decision comes after former CEO Andy Byron's resignation over a viral video controversy. The video showed Byron and Astronomer's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot on a 'kiss cam' at a Coldplay concert near Boston. In his first statement as interim CEO, DeJoy acknowledged the "unusual and surreal" media attention on the company in recent days.

Company evolution Priority to support the team and maintain customer trust: DeJoy DeJoy, who has been instrumental in Astronomer's journey since its inception, said he took over as interim CEO "over the weekend." "While I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name," he said. The new CEO emphasized his priority is to support the team and maintain customer trust. Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, Astronomer started as a platform for organizations to leverage Apache Airflow—an open-source workflow management platform for data engineering pipelines.

Company outlook DeJoy reincarnates from the DeJoy recalled Astronomer's past challenges, from banking crises to scaling during a pandemic. He said these were tests of resilience that the company has always passed. DeJoy also hinted at a renewed focus on values and internal trust at Astronomer. He said, "Astronomer is built by people who live to solve hard problems, stay late to fix what's broken, and care deeply about doing things the right way."