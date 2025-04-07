What's the story

Bengaluru-based payment technology company, Juspay, has successfully raised $60 million in its Series D funding round.

The investment was led by Kedaara Capital and also saw participation from existing investors SoftBank and Accel.

This is the company's first funding round in nearly four years, after a $60 million Series C round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 in December 2021.

The funding comes amid fierce competition in India's digital payments space and rising global recession fears driven by Trump's tariffs.