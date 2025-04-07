What's the story

Goldman Sachs economists, led by Jan Hatzius, have raised the odds of a US recession to 45% from 35% previously. The revision comes after the Trump administration's tariff announcement last week.

The team also lowered their US GDP growth forecast for Q4-to-Q4 in 2025 from 1% to 0.5%.

The economists cited "a sharp tightening in financial conditions, foreign consumer boycotts, and a continued spike in policy uncertainty" as factors likely to depress capital spending more than previously assumed.