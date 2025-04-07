What's the story

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in India will increase by ₹50 per cylinder from tomorrow.

The announcement was made by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

He said beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will pay the new price of ₹550 per cylinder, but for others, it will increase from ₹803 to ₹853.