Your LPG cylinder will get costlier by ₹50 from tomorrow
What's the story
The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in India will increase by ₹50 per cylinder from tomorrow.
The announcement was made by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
He said beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will pay the new price of ₹550 per cylinder, but for others, it will increase from ₹803 to ₹853.
Government initiative
PMUY aims to provide clean, cheap cooking fuel
The PMUY is a government scheme aimed at providing clean cooking fuel (LPG) to the women of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in India.
The latest price hike will be applicable to beneficiaries of this scheme as well as other consumers.
The Indian government has been striving hard to ensure access to affordable and clean cooking fuel for all citizens through initiatives like PMUY.
Other steps
Excise duty on petrol, diesel hiked
Puri said the LPG price shall be reviewed every 15 days and altered based on global prices. In related news, the Centre has also hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per liter. However, consumers shall remain unaffected by this step.