What's the story

The Indian government has hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per liter, owing to fluctuations in global oil prices.

The Oil Ministry has clarified that consumers will remain unaffected by this move.

The hike in excise duty is likely to be offset by the recent reductions in petrol and diesel prices, driven by a fall in global crude oil rates.

The move is expected to boost the Union government's revenue collection.