Indian economists foresee a possible cut in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s repo rate to 5.5% before 2025 ends—a level not seen since August 2022, as per CNBC-TV18.

This is due to falling inflation and slow economic growth.

"The way MPC will probably look at it is that from a risk minimization perspective, the downside risk to growth is much higher than the upside risk to inflation," Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist for India at Citi, said.