What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is mulling a change in its currency intervention strategy, The Economic Times reported citing market insiders.

The central bank may let the rupee depreciate in line with other emerging market currencies, to keep exports competitive and reduce the adverse impact of its US dollar sales on domestic liquidity.

The shift comes as importers rush to hedge their exposure while exporters keep positions open, expecting further depreciation. Today, rupee hit an all-time low of 86.27/USD.