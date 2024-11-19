Summarize Simplifying... In short The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a warning about deepfake videos falsely showing Governor Das endorsing investment schemes.

Deepfakes, created using AI and machine learning, can manipulate audio, video, or images to make it appear as if someone is saying or doing something they aren't.

The RBI stresses that it does not provide investment advice and urges the public not to fall for such fraudulent schemes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RBI officials do not provide financial investment advice

RBI warns against deepfakes showing Governor Das endorsing investment schemes

By Mudit Dube 05:19 pm Nov 19, 202405:19 pm

What's the story The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a warning regarding the circulation of deepfake videos featuring its Governor, Shaktikanta Das. These videos falsely claim that the RBI supports or endorses various investment schemes, misleading the public into making potentially harmful financial decisions. The central bank's alert comes amid growing concerns about the misuse of technology in creating deceptive media that can undermine public trust in financial institutions.

Public alert

RBI urges public vigilance against deepfake scams

The RBI emphasized that these deepfake videos are not endorsed by any of its officials and that the central bank does not provide financial investment advice. The central bank advised against falling prey to schemes that misuse advanced technological tools like deepfakes, to mislead and defraud. This warning comes after a similar incident in July when the Bombay High Court directed social media intermediaries to act against deepfake videos of National Stock Exchange's MD and CEO giving stock recommendations.

Deepfake explained

Understanding deepfakes: A tool for misinformation

Deepfakes are synthetic media generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques, particularly deep learning algorithms, to manipulate audio, video, or images. The term is a portmanteau of "deep learning" and "fake." It can be used to superimpose one person's face onto another's body in videos or photos. With AI advancing, it has become harder to tell real from manipulated content.