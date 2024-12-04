Summarize Simplifying... In short Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18 now owns the domain 'JioHotstar.com', a significant move amidst the largest merger in India's media sector, where Viacom18's TV and digital businesses are merging into Star India for ₹70,352 crore.

The domain, initially registered by a Delhi-based app developer, was later offered to "Team Reliance" for free by Dubai-based siblings, underlining their "seva (service) journey."

Domain names, akin to real estate, are profitable investments, with the highest sale recorded at $872 million. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Viacom18 received it for free

JioHotstar domain finally belongs to Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:29 pm Dec 04, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Mukesh Ambani-owned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has finally managed to acquire the domain name 'JioHotstar.com.' It is the domain for the merged entity of Reliance's JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The domain was first registered by a Delhi-based app developer and then owned by siblings from Dubai, before being offered to Reliance free of cost.

Ownership

Domain registration details

The ownership of the domain 'JioHotstar.com' was also confirmed by Viacom18 sources to ET Online. WHOIS data also confirmed the domain now belongs to Ambani's Viacom18, with its registration date being September 20, 2023, and validity until September 20, 2026. The last update on this record was made on December 2, 2024.

Merger impact

Viacom18's merger marks a significant event

Viacom18's TV and digital businesses merging into Star India for ₹70,352 crore, is the largest merger and acquisition deal in India's media and entertainment sector. The domain name 'JioHotstar.com' has been the center of attention amid this merger, owing to its connection with two of the biggest brands - Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar.

Domain value

Domain names: Profitable investments

Domain names are considered lucrative investments, just like real estate. They are online addresses that lead users to websites. The most valuable domains are typically associated with trending terms or catchy words. The highest domain sale ever recorded was $872 million, according to Gaurav Sahay, Practice Head, Technology & General Corporate at Fox Mandal & Associates LLP.

Journey

Initial ownership and transfer of JioHotstar.com

A Delhi-based app developer had first registered the domain name "JioHotstar.com," expecting a possible merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The developer offered Reliance Industries to fund his higher education in exchange for the domain. Later, Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika purchased it from him. Despite getting several offers to sell the domain, they offered it to "Team Reliance" for free, highlighting their "seva (service) journey."