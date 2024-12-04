JioHotstar domain finally belongs to Mukesh Ambani's Viacom18
Mukesh Ambani-owned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd has finally managed to acquire the domain name 'JioHotstar.com.' It is the domain for the merged entity of Reliance's JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The domain was first registered by a Delhi-based app developer and then owned by siblings from Dubai, before being offered to Reliance free of cost.
Domain registration details
The ownership of the domain 'JioHotstar.com' was also confirmed by Viacom18 sources to ET Online. WHOIS data also confirmed the domain now belongs to Ambani's Viacom18, with its registration date being September 20, 2023, and validity until September 20, 2026. The last update on this record was made on December 2, 2024.
Viacom18's merger marks a significant event
Viacom18's TV and digital businesses merging into Star India for ₹70,352 crore, is the largest merger and acquisition deal in India's media and entertainment sector. The domain name 'JioHotstar.com' has been the center of attention amid this merger, owing to its connection with two of the biggest brands - Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar.
Domain names: Profitable investments
Domain names are considered lucrative investments, just like real estate. They are online addresses that lead users to websites. The most valuable domains are typically associated with trending terms or catchy words. The highest domain sale ever recorded was $872 million, according to Gaurav Sahay, Practice Head, Technology & General Corporate at Fox Mandal & Associates LLP.
Initial ownership and transfer of JioHotstar.com
A Delhi-based app developer had first registered the domain name "JioHotstar.com," expecting a possible merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar. The developer offered Reliance Industries to fund his higher education in exchange for the domain. Later, Dubai-based siblings Jainam and Jivika purchased it from him. Despite getting several offers to sell the domain, they offered it to "Team Reliance" for free, highlighting their "seva (service) journey."