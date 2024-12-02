Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian government is considering a ₹9,000cr plan to boost local production of key electric vehicle (EV) battery components.

This move could attract significant investment, reduce India's reliance on imports, and make EVs more affordable, aligning with the country's green goals.

The initiative could also enhance India's export potential, catering to markets like the US and Europe, currently dominated by China.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is leading the project

Modi government mulls ₹9,000cr plan to boost EV battery production

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:42 am Dec 02, 202410:42 am

What's the story The Indian government is said to be mulling a ₹9,000 crore plan, to boost the production of critical battery components for electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy systems. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is leading the project, which has already seen consultations with stakeholders. Further talks with other ministries are expected, according to a report in HT Mint.

Manufacturing focus

Initiative targets domestic manufacturing of key components

The initiative mainly focuses on encouraging the local manufacturing of essential components like anodes, electrodes, cathodes, electrolytes, and copper foil. These components need a lot of capital investment and research & development (R&D) work. Industry giants such as Reliance Industries, Hindalco, and Ola Electric have participated in the preliminary discussions of this plan.

Strategic advantages

Potential benefits and alignment with India's green goals

Experts believe this initiative could draw massive investment, lessen India's dependence on imports, and make the country a global leader in battery production. As batteries contribute to 40% of an EV's cost, localizing production could make electric vehicles more affordable. The plan also fits into India's larger ambitions to lead in green hydrogen and electrolyzer manufacturing.

Market demand

India's rising demand for anodes and lithium-ion batteries

By 2030, India's anode demand is expected to increase in tandem with a projected 260GWh demand for lithium-ion batteries. This proposed initiative expands on the ₹18,100 crore PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) batteries approved in 2021. Under the scheme, 40GWh of capacity has already been allotted to major companies such as Ola Electric and Reliance Industries.

Export prospects

Initiative could boost India's export potential

Debi Prasad Dash, President of the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), said all these components would need government support for indigenous manufacturing at the first stage. "And these sectors, once developed, would cater to the export market as well, including the US and Europe, apart from the domestic market," he added. Presently, China dominates the supply of most components to battery makers globally.