What's the story

Amazon is gearing up to test humanoid robots for package deliveries, according to a report by The Information.

The plan involves these robots arriving in Amazon's electric vans and autonomously delivering packages to customers' doorsteps.

The tech giant is currently developing artificial intelligence (AI) software to power these robots and plans to use hardware from other companies during initial tests.

The company has also built an indoor obstacle course, dubbed "humanoid park," at its San Francisco office for this purpose.