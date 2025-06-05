Amazon's humanoid robots will soon deliver your packages
What's the story
Amazon is gearing up to test humanoid robots for package deliveries, according to a report by The Information.
The plan involves these robots arriving in Amazon's electric vans and autonomously delivering packages to customers' doorsteps.
The tech giant is currently developing artificial intelligence (AI) software to power these robots and plans to use hardware from other companies during initial tests.
The company has also built an indoor obstacle course, dubbed "humanoid park," at its San Francisco office for this purpose.
Testing facility
'Humanoid park' at Amazon's office
The "humanoid park" at Amazon's San Francisco office is a dedicated space for testing these advanced robots.
It features an indoor obstacle course where the bots can be put through their paces in real-world scenarios.
The company has previously deployed robots like Vulcan, which uses vision and touch to assist in order fulfillment.
Vulcan has been designed to help humans sort items for storage and prepare them for delivery.
Tech advancement
AI software to power the robots
The report states that Amazon is actively working on the AI software that would power these humanoid robots.
This comes as part of a larger strategy to integrate artificial intelligence into its operations.
On Wednesday, the e-commerce giant demonstrated how stockroom robots, delivery personnel, and its extensive warehouses can be enhanced with AI technology to expedite package deliveries to customers' doorsteps.