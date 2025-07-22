Subway taps former Burger King exec to lead global comeback

Subway has announced the appointment of Jonathan Fitzpatrick, a former Burger King executive, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Miami-based sandwich chain revealed on Monday that Fitzpatrick will be joining the company on July 28. He is the first CEO to be hired after Subway was acquired by private equity firm Roark Capital in 2024.

Professional background Fitzpatrick's background and experience Fitzpatrick has been serving as the president and CEO of Driven Brands since 2012. The company is also owned by Roark Capital and oversees auto service brands like Meineke Car Care Centers and Maaco. Prior to his tenure at Driven Brands, Fitzpatrick had a successful stint at Burger King where he held several senior leadership roles, including that of executive vice president.

Market challenges Subway's recent struggles and response Founded in 1965, Subway has grown into one of the world's largest restaurant chains with nearly 37,000 outlets across over 100 countries. However, in recent years, it has been losing sales to fast-growing competitors like Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs. To combat this trend, the company launched a line of chef-developed sandwiches in 2022 after discovering that customers were getting bored with its traditional model of custom-built subs.