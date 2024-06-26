The feature was initially introduced for mobile search results in October 2021

Google ends continuous scroll for search results

By Mudit Dube 09:55 am Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Google has decided to discontinue the infinite scroll feature on its search results, as reported by Search Engine Land. The feature, which mimics the endless scrolling seen on social media feeds, was initially introduced for mobile search results in October 2021 and later extended to desktop search results toward the end of 2022. A Google spokesperson confirmed that this change will begin with desktop search results starting today.

Mobile changes

Infinite scroll feature to be phased out from mobile results

The infinite scroll feature will also be phased out from mobile search results in the coming months, according to the tech giant. In place of this feature, Google plans to reintroduce its classic pagination bar for desktop users, allowing them to navigate to a specific page of search results or simply click "Next" for the subsequent page. For mobile users, a "More results" button will appear at the bottom of a search page to load additional results.

Explanation given

Google's reason for discontinuing infinite scroll feature

Google has provided an explanation for this change to Search Engine Land. The tech giant stated that the removal of the infinite scroll feature is aimed at serving the search results faster on more searches, instead of automatically loading results that users haven't explicitly requested. This move is expected to enhance user experience by delivering search results more efficiently and effectively.