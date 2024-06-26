The app is specifically designed for Apple Silicon Mac computers

ChatGPT is now available for Mac users without a subscription

By Mudit Dube 09:48 am Jun 26, 202409:48 am

What's the story OpenAI has made its macOS ChatGPT desktop app freely available to all users, eliminating the previous subscription requirement. The app is specifically designed for Apple Silicon Mac computers running on macOS Sonoma or higher. Initially, the app was exclusively accessible to Plus subscribers when it was first rolled out last month. To check if you have an Apple Silicon Mac, go to 'About This Mac' and look for an item labelled "Chip."

Platform priority

macOS ChatGPT app precedes Windows version

In a surprising move, OpenAI released an official macOS client for ChatGPT before launching one for Windows, despite Microsoft being a key investor and partner. This decision could be influenced by the fact that Windows 11 already incorporates the OpenAI-powered Microsoft CoPilot in its operating system. Separately, OpenAI and Apple are currently working together on a project named Apple Intelligence, set to debut later this year.

User experience

ChatGPT app features and functionality

The macOS ChatGPT app includes a keyboard shortcut (option-space by default, but customizable) for users to type chatbot queries from anywhere in macOS. The app's design and functionality closely resemble the ChatGPT website, including custom GPTs, but in a native app form. Additionally, users have the capability to upload files, photos, and screenshots directly through the application.