What's the story

OpenAI has announced a major upgrade for its ChatGPT Projects, making them more intelligent and collaborative.

The update is aimed at simplifying long-term tasks such as writing, planning, and research.

The new features include a Deep Research tool that combines chats, files, and instructions with live web sources for detailed results. This is particularly useful for researchers and professionals handling dynamic tasks.

Projects are smart workspaces within ChatGPT that keep everything related to a long‑running assignment in one place.