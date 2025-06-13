OpenAI enhances ChatGPT Projects with deep research tool, voice interactions
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a major upgrade for its ChatGPT Projects, making them more intelligent and collaborative.
The update is aimed at simplifying long-term tasks such as writing, planning, and research.
The new features include a Deep Research tool that combines chats, files, and instructions with live web sources for detailed results. This is particularly useful for researchers and professionals handling dynamic tasks.
Projects are smart workspaces within ChatGPT that keep everything related to a long‑running assignment in one place.
Feature enhancement
Voice mode and simplified sharing
The latest update also brings a Voice Mode into Projects, allowing users to interact hands-free or ask questions about uploaded files.
Sharing has also been simplified with the ability to create a unique URL for any individual chat in a project.
These shared links only reveal that specific chat, keeping other project elements private.
App update
Upload files on mobile too
The ChatGPT mobile app has also been updated with the ability to upload files and switch models directly within the app.
However, users will have to ensure they are using the latest version of the app for these features.
The update also brings improved memory within Projects for Pro and Plus users, allowing ChatGPT to remember past chats and stay on-topic across multi-week or multi-person workflows.
User flexibility
Unlimited projects with up to 20 files each
The upgraded ChatGPT Projects now support unlimited projects, each allowing up to 20 files.
Users can create a project by simply clicking "New Project" in the sidebar and naming it.
Existing chats can be dragged into a project to inherit its context, memory, and files.
The update also lets users upload PDFs, spreadsheets, or images and set role-based instructions like "Act as my start-up advisor."