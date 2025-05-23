What's the story

OpenAI, a leading AI research organization, is taking a leap into hardware with a new artificial intelligence device.

The project comes from OpenAI's $6.5 billion acquisition of Jony Ive's company, IO.

CEO Sam Altman confirmed the development in a recent announcement, marking a major shift for the company that has mostly focused on software like ChatGPT till now.

But what are Altman and Ive building? It is likely a sleek and slim device with AI-powered smart features and no screens.