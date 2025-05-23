Sleek, smart, screenless—The AI device Altman, Jony Ive are building
What's the story
OpenAI, a leading AI research organization, is taking a leap into hardware with a new artificial intelligence device.
The project comes from OpenAI's $6.5 billion acquisition of Jony Ive's company, IO.
CEO Sam Altman confirmed the development in a recent announcement, marking a major shift for the company that has mostly focused on software like ChatGPT till now.
But what are Altman and Ive building? It is likely a sleek and slim device with AI-powered smart features and no screens.
Design details
OpenAI's AI device to be compact and portable
Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that OpenAI's AI device will be compact and portable, similar to the iPod Shuffle but slightly larger than the Humane AI Pin.
The early prototype indicates a design focused on elegance and minimalism, traits associated with Ive's previous work at Apple.
The device is expected to lack a display but will include built-in cameras and microphones for environmental detection.
Highlights
The device will use computing power from smartphones and PCs
The upcoming AI gadget is expected to work in tandem with smartphones and PCs, relying on their computing power and display capabilities.
One of the envisioned use cases is for users to wear the device around their neck, making it both portable and accessible.
However, Kuo notes that the current design and technical specifications are still subject to change before the device enters mass production.
Manufacturing plans
OpenAI's new AI device to be produced in Vietnam
Kuo also revealed that the device won't be assembled in China. Instead, OpenAI is eyeing Vietnam as a possible production base to steer clear of geopolitical complications.
"Assembly and shipping will occur outside China to reduce geopolitical risks, with Vietnam currently the likely assembly location," Kuo noted in a post on X.
Market potential
OpenAI's AI device to redefine interaction with artificial intelligence
Altman was very optimistic about the new product, saying it could be "the biggest thing we've ever done as a company," The Wall Street Journal reported.
He even said the device could add $1 trillion to OpenAI's valuation and sell 100 million units.
The new IO division at OpenAI will be headed by executive Peter Welinder, who has a background in experimental products and robotics.
The team boasts talent from across the spectrum, including hardware, software, and manufacturing.