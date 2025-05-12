What's the story

The United States and China have finalized a trade deal following two days of intensive negotiations, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Sunday.

The discussions took place at a villa in Geneva, where senior officials from both sides convened in an effort to defuse tensions surrounding the expanding trade deficit and ongoing tariff disputes.

President Donald Trump also echoed the sentiment, noting on social media that "GREAT PROGRESS" was being made toward a potential "total reset" on tariffs.