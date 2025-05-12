What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a massive surge on Monday, following positive sentiment attributed to a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,420 and soon touched an intraday high of 24,655 within minutes, up by over 650 points.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex opened at 80,803 and touched an intraday high of 81,597 soon after. The jump gave the index a gain of over 2,100 points.