World's most powerful ocean simulation system goes live in China
What's the story
In a major breakthrough in the world of supercomputing, Chinese researchers have developed the world's most advanced ocean simulation system with an unprecedented resolution of 1km.
The system, called LICOMK++, is a groundbreaking achievement, as reported by China's state news agency Xinhua.
The project was led by teams from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics and Computer Network Information Centre at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Technological breakthrough
LICOMK++: A game-changer in climate prediction
LICOMK++ is being hailed as an ocean "microscope" owing to its ultra-high-resolution capabilities.
The system enables scientists to analyze complex processes such as eddies and heat transport with unprecedented clarity.
This level of detail significantly improves predictions for extreme weather events like typhoons, marine heatwaves, and floods.
The development of this advanced simulation system defies US-led semiconductor export controls, aimed at hindering China's supercomputing sector.
Self-reliance
China's quest for technological independence
The development of LICOMK++ highlights China's resolve to tackle roadblocks in high-performance computing.
The country is pushing for self-reliance in key technologies amid tough Western technology embargoes.
This new development is a testament to China's commitment to advancing global climate research and improving disaster response strategies.
It also seeks to strengthen coastal resilience planning, offering much-needed support as climate-related economic losses continue to rise globally.
Nature
Oceans are our guardian
The ocean is a necessary regulator of energy and carbon sinks in our planet's climate system. It absorbs over 90% of the extra heat from global warming and more than 30% of the carbon dioxide emissions as a result of human activity.