Modi government fast-tracks $3B spy satellite project following Project Sindoor
What's the story
Following Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, India is fast-tracking its $3 billion Space-based Surveillance-3 (SBS-3) program to bolster its satellite surveillance capabilities.
As per the Mint, the Indian government has roped in three private companies—Ananth Technologies, Centum Electronics, and Alpha Design Technologies—to fast-track their satellite development timeline from four years to just 12-18 months.
The satellites under this accelerated program are now expected to be ready by late 2026.
Project timeline
When can we see satellites in the air?
One satellite, currently being developed by Ananth Technologies, may be launched this year aboard either ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket, or Elon Musk-backed SpaceX—depending on their respective mission schedules.
The expedited orders for these advanced surveillance satellites were issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) just before India initiated Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.
Significance
SBS-3: A critical infrastructure for national security
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the SBS-3 project last October, with a budgetary outlay of $3 billion.
As part of this initiative, 52 surveillance satellites will be built, with three private companies working on 31 of them.
The rest will be constructed and deployed over time by India's central space agency, ISRO.
According to Mint's report, "the SBS-3 constellation will work as a crucial piece of infrastructure for India's national security."
Profiles
Private firms: Key players in Indian space missions
Ananth Technologies, Centum Electronics, and Alpha Design Technologies are long-time partners of ISRO. Ananth Technologies was a key component supplier for Chandrayaan-3. In FY24, it reported ₹270 crore in revenue while Centum and Alpha Design reported ₹632 crore and ₹536 crore in operating revenue, respectively.