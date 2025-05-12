What's the story

Following Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, India is fast-tracking its $3 billion Space-based Surveillance-3 (SBS-3) program to bolster its satellite surveillance capabilities.

As per the Mint, the Indian government has roped in three private companies—Ananth Technologies, Centum Electronics, and Alpha Design Technologies—to fast-track their satellite development timeline from four years to just 12-18 months.

The satellites under this accelerated program are now expected to be ready by late 2026.