What's the story

Xiaomi has officially joined the high-end SoC race with the launch of its first self-developed chipset, the XRING O1.

Built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process, the chip packs 19 billion transistors and powers the newly launched Xiaomi 15S Pro as well as Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra.

This new chip marks a major shift for Xiaomi, which previously relied on Qualcomm and MediaTek for mobile processors.