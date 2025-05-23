WhatsApp brings voice chat feature to groups of all sizes
What's the story
WhatsApp has upgraded its voice chat feature, allowing users to hold live audio conversations in groups of any size.
The improvement facilitates spontaneous discussions without having to leave the group chat or make a regular call.
The new feature, which was announced this week, is intended for real-time interactions like responding to sports events or breaking news updates.
Feature details
Voice chats can be initiated directly from group chats
The voice chat feature is a major upgrade from the last one, which was limited to bigger groups.
Now, users can start a voice chat by swiping up from within any group chat and holding for a few seconds.
Unlike normal calls, these voice chats don't ring members but stay quietly available from within the chat itself. Participants can join/leave as per their convenience.
User experience
Pinned at the bottom of the screen
The voice chat feature aims to offer a more casual and flexible option for groups to remain connected in real time.
The voice chat stays pinned at the bottom of the screen with visible call controls and participant lists.
This way, users can easily access and manage their conversations without interrupting ongoing discussions or demanding immediate participation from all members.
Privacy assurance
WhatsApp's voice chats are end-to-end encrypted
WhatsApp has assured users that these voice chats are protected by default with end-to-end encryption, keeping the app's strong privacy standards intact.
This means that all conversations stay private and secure, just like WhatsApp's commitment to user privacy.
"We're bringing voice chat to groups of all sizes so you can connect live over audio whenever, without having to leave your group chat or switch to a call," the company said in a blog post.