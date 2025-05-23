Mozilla retires Pocket, app for saving articles to read later
What's the story
Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox web browser, has announced that it will be shutting down Pocket, a service that lets users save and organize web content for later reading.
The shutdown will take place on July 8, 2025. Existing users can continue using the platform to save and read articles until then.
After July 8, Pocket will enter an export-only mode.
Reason
Mozilla's rationale for discontinuing Pocket
Mozilla acquired Pocket back in 2017, but now, it plans to redirect its resources toward tools that are more in line with modern-day online behavior.
"We're shutting down Pocket because the way people browse and consume content has changed," Mozilla said in a statement.
Even after Pocket's closure, Mozilla says it will continue helping people discover and "access high-quality web content."
This will be done through other platforms like Firefox's New Tab experience and a newly branded email newsletter.
User impact
Refunds and data management for Pocket Premium subscribers
For Pocket Premium subscribers, Mozilla has promised automatic refunds. Monthly subscribers won't be charged further, while annual users will get prorated refunds after the shutdown.
Users are encouraged to export their saved articles, including items in their list, archive, favorites, notes, and highlights, from Pocket until October 8, after which all data will be deleted irreversibly.
Mozilla has clarified there's no need for manual account deletion as the data would be deleted automatically.
API shutdown
Impact on 3rd-party apps and services
The discontinuation of Pocket will also impact third-party apps and services using Pocket's API.
Starting in October, no apps will be able to save or retrieve data from Pocket. This makes integrations pretty much useless.
The browser extensions for Pocket have stopped working and are no longer available to install from web stores. However, those who already have these extensions will have to remove them manually.
App discontinuation
Pocket mobile app to become unusable
The Pocket mobile app is following a similar schedule to its browser counterparts.
New installations have been blocked from May 22, but existing users can reinstall the app until October 8. After that, the app too will become unusable.
However, despite these changes, one aspect of Pocket will continue under a new name. The "Pocket Hits" newsletter is being rebranded as "Ten Tabs" and distributed by the Firefox team.
Scenario
Service cultivated a loyal user base over the years
Pocket was never flashy, but it steadily became a go-to tool for those seeking a cleaner, more purposeful way to consume content online.
It garnered awards, supported local journalism, and curated meaningful collections on key topics.
While exact user numbers remain unknown, Pocket built a loyal following over the years.
Now, like many other valuable digital services, it's reaching its end. Users have taken to social media to express their frustration with the shutdown.
What's more?
Mozilla is also shutting down Fakespot
Mozilla is also discontinuing Fakespot, its browser extension designed to flag unreliable reviews. The company stated that "while the idea resonated, it didn't align with a sustainable model."
"This shift allows us to shape the next era of the internet — with tools like vertical tabs, smart search, and more AI-powered features on the way," Mozilla says.