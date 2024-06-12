Next Article

The phone will be available for purchase starting June 20

Xiaomi 14 Civi, with LEICA cameras, debuts at ₹43,000

By Mudit Dube 02:05 pm Jun 12, 202402:05 pm

What's the story Xiaomi has introduced the latest addition to its 14 series, the Xiaomi 14 Civi, in India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform and features a LEICA-branded 50MP triple rear camera setup. The device also boasts a curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and a 4,700mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. The phone will be available for purchase starting June 20.

Cost

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available in two variants: an 8GB+256GB model priced at ₹42,999 and a 12GB+512GB version at ₹47,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other Xiaomi retail partners. Pre-booking for the device will start at 2:00pm today, with customers who pre-reserve receiving Redmi Watch 3 Active for free. ICICI bank customers can also avail a ₹3,000 discount on their card payments.

About the device

Xiaomi 14 Civi: A rebranded version of China-exclusive model

The Xiaomi 14 Civi appears to be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. It features a 6.55-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The device also includes up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on the HyperOS interface based on Android 14 and includes an in-house T1 signal enhancement chip for improved download speed and network coverage.

Camera

The smartphone boasts a LEICA-engineered triple rear camera

The Xiaomi 14 Civi features a triple rear camera setup co-engineered by LEICA. It includes a 50MP Light Fusion 800 image sensor with OIS, f/1.63 aperture, and a 25mm equivalent focal length. The setup also incorporates a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter with a 120-degree field of view. The front of the device houses two 32MP selfie cameras.

Connectivity

It offers a range of connectivity options

The Xiaomi 14 Civi provides a range of connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi six, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. The device also includes sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and IR blaster. It supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The device is powered by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.