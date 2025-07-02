Huawei's own programming language is going open source—Here's why
What's the story
Huawei Technologies has announced its decision to open-source Cangjie, a self-developed programming language. Starting July 30, developers will have free access to the source code of Cangjie. The initiative is part of Huawei's broader strategy to achieve technological self-sufficiency and lessen dependence on foreign software and technologies amid stricter export controls from the US.
Language features
What is Cangjie?
The name Cangjie is inspired by a mythical Chinese figure who is said to have invented written Chinese characters. The programming language is intended for "full-scenario intelligence" and comes with native artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and robust security features. It can be used for a variety of applications, as per Huawei's official website. The primary focus of Cangjie remains general programming for apps on HarmonyOS Next, Huawei's cross-device operating system that works independently of Android.
Market impact
Competing with established programming languages
By open-sourcing Cangjie, Huawei is hoping to create a strong alternative to established programming languages like Java and Swift. The move could attract developers looking for new tools for their projects. This is in line with the tech giant's goal of building a more self-sufficient technological ecosystem, reducing reliance on foreign software solutions.