Huawei's own programming language is going open source—Here's why

Language features

What is Cangjie?

The name Cangjie is inspired by a mythical Chinese figure who is said to have invented written Chinese characters. The programming language is intended for "full-scenario intelligence" and comes with native artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and robust security features. It can be used for a variety of applications, as per Huawei's official website. The primary focus of Cangjie remains general programming for apps on HarmonyOS Next, Huawei's cross-device operating system that works independently of Android.