Buck Moon to grace skies next week: How to watch

Prepare to look up at the night sky as July's full Moon, known as the Buck Moon, will be shining bright. This celestial event is not just a visual treat but also carries deep-rooted history. The Buck Moon has long been associated with nature's cycles of growth and seasonal transitions. This month, it will reach its peak illumination on July 11 at 2:06am UTC (7:36am IST). Head to an area away from city lights to watch it.