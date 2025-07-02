Buck Moon to grace skies next week: How to watch
What's the story
Prepare to look up at the night sky as July's full Moon, known as the Buck Moon, will be shining bright. This celestial event is not just a visual treat but also carries deep-rooted history. The Buck Moon has long been associated with nature's cycles of growth and seasonal transitions. This month, it will reach its peak illumination on July 11 at 2:06am UTC (7:36am IST). Head to an area away from city lights to watch it.
Name significance
Symbolizing renewal and strength in nature
The Buck Moon is so named because it coincides with the time when male deer, or bucks, begin to grow their new antlers. This annual occurrence of soft velvet-covered antlers symbolizes renewal and strength in nature. The Moon also represents regrowth and change as members of the Cervidae family like deer, elk, moose, and reindeer regrow their antlers every year.
Diversity
Names across different cultures
The Buck Moon is known by different names in various cultures. Some Native American tribes call it the Thunder Moon, due to July's frequent thunderstorms. Others refer to it as the Salmon Moon/Raspberry Moon, highlighting the abundance of fish and ripe berries during this period. Celtic traditions call it Claiming Moon, Wyrt Moon, Herb Moon, or Mead Moon—indicating a time for harvesting herbs for medicinal and culinary purposes.
Harvest time
Hay Moon in Anglo-Saxon culture
The Anglo-Saxons called it the Hay Moon, marking the peak season for cutting and harvesting hay for livestock. This further emphasizes how different cultures have observed nature's cycles through this celestial event.