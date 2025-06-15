This is the crew of Blue Origin's next space-tourism mission
What's the story
Jeff Bezos's space exploration company, Blue Origin, has announced the crew for its upcoming space tourism mission.
The flight will launch from the company's West Texas launch site on a date yet to be revealed.
The mission, dubbed NS-33, marks the 33rd launch of the company's reusable and autonomous New Shepard vehicle. It shall also be the company's 13th human spaceflight expedition.
Crew introduction
Meet the 6 passengers
The upcoming NS-33 mission will carry six passengers.
They are Allie Kuehner, an environmentalist, adventurer, and explorer; her husband Carl Kuehner, a conservationist; philanthropist, gardener, and beekeeper Leland Larson.
Freddie Rescigno Jr, the founder, president, and CEO of Commodity Cables and a competitive golfer; financial consultant and lawyer Owolabi Salis; and retired attorney and lifelong adventurer Jim Sitkin will also join.
Each passenger brings unique experiences to this historic journey into space.
Flight details
New Shepard flights last for 10-12 minutes
The New Shepard flights last for 10-12 minutes from liftoff to the touchdown of the vehicle's crew capsule.
During this brief time, passengers get to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and see Earth's curvature against the blackness of space.
This unique opportunity is what makes Blue Origin's space tourism missions so special.
The first crewed mission was in July 2021 with Bezos himself on board.