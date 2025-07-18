Academy Museum to honor Springsteen, Penélope Cruz, Bowen Yang
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced that it will honor legendary musician Bruce Springsteen, acclaimed actor Penélope Cruz, comedian-actor Bowen Yang, and filmmaker Walter Salles at the fifth annual fundraising gala on October 18. Moreover, Springsteen will not just receive the honor, but also perform at the event.
The gala will see Springsteen receiving the inaugural Legacy Award for his work that has inspired "generations of storytellers and influenced culture." Cruz will be awarded the Icon Award for her "global impact on cinema," while Yang is set to receive the Vantage Award, which honors emerging artists "challenging entrenched narratives in film." Meanwhile, Salles will be honored with the Luminary Award for expanding the "creative boundaries of filmmaking."
The gala's co-chairs include Jon M. Chu, Common, Viola Davis, Robert Downey Jr., and Jennifer Hudson. The host committee features a star-studded lineup of Hollywood A-listers such as actors Amy Adams, Alison Brie, Gael Garcia Bernal, and Dave Franco; directors Noah Baumbach, Judd Apatow, and Rian Johnson; actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell; among others.
The noble purpose of the Academy Museum gala is to raise funds for the museum's exhibitions, educational initiatives, and public programming. These include screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives serving both the public and the Los Angeles community. Last year's gala honored Rita Moreno, Paul Mescal, and Quentin Tarantino, raising over $11 million for the museum.