Academy Museum to honor Springsteen, Penélope Cruz, Bowen Yang

Award details

Awardees of the night

The gala will see Springsteen receiving the inaugural Legacy Award for his work that has inspired "generations of storytellers and influenced culture." Cruz will be awarded the Icon Award for her "global impact on cinema," while Yang is set to receive the Vantage Award, which honors emerging artists "challenging entrenched narratives in film." Meanwhile, Salles will be honored with the Luminary Award for expanding the "creative boundaries of filmmaking."