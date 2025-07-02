Google hit with $315M penalty over Android data scandal

Google has been slapped with a whopping $314.6 million penalty for allegedly harvesting data from Android phone users in California. The ruling was made by a jury in San Jose, California, which found that Alphabet's Google had been sending and receiving information from idle Android phones without user consent. This practice was said to have imposed "mandatory and unavoidable burdens shouldered by Android device users for Google's benefit."

Appeal lodged Google plans to appeal In response to the ruling, Google has announced its intention to appeal. Jose Castaneda, a spokesperson for the tech giant, said that the jury's decision "misunderstands services that are critical to the security, performance, and reliability of Android devices." He emphasized that these data transfers are essential for maintaining billions of Android devices globally and consume less cellular data than sending a single photo.

Lawsuit details Lawsuit filed in 2019 The class action lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of at least 14 million Californians. The plaintiffs alleged that Google collected data from idle Android phones for targeted advertising, without user consent or benefit. A separate lawsuit with similar claims is pending in federal court for Android users in the other 49 states, set to go to trial in April 2026.