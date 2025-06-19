Google's new AI feature makes search feel like a conversation
What's the story
Google has introduced a new feature called 'Search Live' in its AI Mode. The feature is currently available for US users enrolled in the AI Mode experiment via Labs.
It allows users to have free-flowing, back-and-forth voice conversations with Search within the Google app on iOS and Android devices.
The company says this could be an ideal way to search while on-the-go or multitasking.
User guide
How to use 'Search Live'
To use the new feature, users just have to open the Google app and tap on a new Live icon.
They can then ask their question aloud and get an AI-generated audio response. The conversation can continue with follow-up questions.
The feature also provides easy-to-access links on the screen for further exploration of web content.
Multitasking capability
Search live works in the background
Search Live operates in the background, allowing users to continue their conversation even while using another app.
The feature also has a Transcript option that switches it into text mode.
With AI Mode history, users can revisit specific responses and pick up from where they left off.
This way, you can have a seamless search experience without interruptions or distractions from other apps on your device.
Advanced features
Search Live uses a modified version of Gemini
Google has clarified that Search Live uses a modified version of Gemini with advanced voice capabilities.
In the coming months, it plans to add more Live capabilities to AI Mode.
This includes letting users ask questions based on what their phone's camera sees in real-time, similar to the Gemini Live feature.