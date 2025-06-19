Watch: SpaceX Starship explodes on launch pad during testing
A major explosion rocked SpaceX's testing facility in Texas on Thursday.
The incident occurred just before Ship 36, a Starship rocket, was set to undergo a critical static fire test.
This is a procedure where the rocket's engines are fired while the vehicle is still on the ground, serving as a final systems check before launch.
🚨BREAKING: SpaceX’s Starship just exploded during a static fire test.— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 19, 2025
This wasn’t a launch. It was supposed to be stationary. Controlled. Safe. pic.twitter.com/OI7cF8hnMw
Incident details
Blast damages Starship prototype, halts launch preparations
Eyewitnesses described a sudden, fiery explosion that scattered debris across the facility. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
The blast caused major damage to the Starship prototype and forced SpaceX to halt all launch preparations indefinitely.
The company had planned its next major Starship flight for June 29, which would have been the 10th test of this world's largest and most powerful rocket system.
Program challenges
Setbacks for SpaceX's Starship program in 2025
The latest incident adds to a series of high-profile failures for SpaceX's Starship program in 2025.
Earlier this year, two test flights ended in explosions shortly after launch—one over the Caribbean and another over the Atlantic Ocean.
Each incident led to investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration, temporary airspace closures, and thorough safety reviews.
Long-term goals
SpaceX has long-term plans for humanity's missions to Mars
Despite these setbacks, SpaceX is continuing with rapid development and frequent testing.
The company sees each failure as a learning opportunity in its long-term plan to make humanity a multiplanetary species.
Musk has grand plans for lunar missions and ultimately voyages to Mars using Starship.
Next steps
Timeline for next Starship flight uncertain
SpaceX is working with federal regulators to investigate the cause of this latest explosion. The company will make any necessary upgrades before attempting another launch.
The timeline for the next Starship flight remains uncertain as engineers assess damage and review safety protocols.
Despite these challenges, SpaceX is confident that Starship's eventual success will revolutionize space travel with fully reusable rockets carrying humans and cargo far beyond Earth.