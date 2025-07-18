Meet Yash Kumar, the Indian techie behind OpenAI's ChatGPT agent

Tool capabilities

ChatGPT agent has access to 'an entire computer'

Kumar explained that the ChatGPT agent has access to "an entire computer," not just a browser. It is a combination of various functions from OpenAI's earlier tools, such as Operator and Deep Research. ChatGPT agent is designed to provide users with a seamless experience by optimizing for "hard tasks." "Even if it takes 15 minutes, half an hour, it's quite a big speed-up compared to how long it would take you to do it," said Fulford.