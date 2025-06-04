ChatGPT-rival Manus can now generate videos from text prompts
What's the story
Manus, a highly advanced artificial intelligence (AI) agent, has unveiled a new text-to-video generation feature.
The innovative tool allows users to create structured video stories from simple text prompts in minutes.
The launch comes as part of an early access program for paid subscribers, marking Manus's entry into a competitive market with the potential to disrupt entertainment, education, and marketing sectors.
Advanced technology
Competing with OpenAI and Alibaba
Manus's AI service is known for its ability to perform complex tasks like humans. Now, it has expanded this capability to video generation.
The AI agent can convert a text command into a structured, sequenced video story in minutes.
This new feature puts Manus in direct competition with rivals from established players like OpenAI and Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.
Accessibility
Feature currently available for paid subscribers
Initially, the text-to-video generation feature will be available only to paid subscribers. However, Manus plans to make it free for everyone in the future.
This strategy contrasts with other Western rivals like Runway, Synthesia, and Google, who charge their services on a subscription or pay-per-use basis.
The move shows Manus's commitment to making its advanced AI technology accessible to a wider audience.
Funding success
Butterfly Effect secures funding from Benchmark Capital
Manus's parent company, Butterfly Effect, has made headlines for securing venture capital from renowned Silicon Valley investor Benchmark Capital. The funding comes amid rising US-China tensions in artificial intelligence and other fields.