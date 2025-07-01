Microsoft's new AI beats doctors at diagnosing complex health conditions

Microsoft has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) system, capable of outperforming human doctors in diagnosing complex health conditions. The innovative technology was developed by the company's AI unit, led by British tech pioneer Mustafa Suleyman. The system mimics a panel of expert physicians when tackling "diagnostically complex and intellectually demanding" cases, Microsoft said in a blog post announcing the research.

Performance comparison AI system solves 80% of diagnostic challenges When paired with OpenAI's advanced o3 AI model, Microsoft's system "solved" over eight out of 10 case studies specifically designed for the diagnostic challenge. In contrast, practicing physicians without access to colleagues, textbooks or chatbots only had an accuracy rate of two out of 10. This stark difference highlights the potential of AI in complex health diagnoses.

Cost efficiency More efficient at ordering tests, claims Microsoft Along with its diagnostic prowess, Microsoft's AI system is also more cost-effective than human doctors. The tech giant says the system is more efficient at ordering tests, thus saving on healthcare costs. Microsoft has also addressed concerns about job losses in the medical field, emphasizing that it sees AI as a tool to assist doctors rather than replace them.

Research rationale AI passing US Medical Licensing Examination is not enough: Microsoft Microsoft also questions the effectiveness of AI in passing the US Medical Licensing Examination, a crucial test for medical licensing in the US. The company argues that these multiple-choice tests emphasize memorization over understanding, which could "overstate" an AI model's competence. To address this issue, Microsoft is developing a system that mimics a real-world clinician's step-by-step approach to diagnosis.

Testing methodology How the researchers tested the AI models The new Microsoft approach employs complex case studies from the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Suleyman's team turned over 300 such studies into "interactive case challenges" to test their method. The company used existing AI models, including those from OpenAI, Meta, Anthropic, Grok, and Google's Gemini. It then employed a bespoke agent-like AI system called a "diagnostic orchestrator" to work with each model on what tests to order and what the diagnosis might be.