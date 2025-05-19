Microsoft unveils new command-line text editor for Windows
What's the story
At its Build conference, Microsoft has unveiled a new command line text editor, Edit on Windows.
This tool is designed for developers to edit files right from the command prompt, providing a lightweight and efficient alternative to existing editors.
Unlike Vim, Edit is a modeless editor, simplifying the user experience. The launch comes as part of a series of improvements aimed at enhancing the experience of developers using Windows.
Features
Edit on Windows: A lightweight solution for developers
Edit on Windows is an open-source project from Microsoft, which is compact and efficient at less than 250KB.
The tool comes with key bindings for all menu options, and lets you open multiple files at once and switch between them with Ctrl + P shortcut.
It also offers find and replace functionality, match case support, regular expression support, as well as word wrapping capabilities.
Development
Need for a default CLI text editor
Christopher Nguyen, the product manager of Windows Terminal, explained the motivation behind creating Edit was to fill the gap of a default CLI text editor in 64-bit versions of Windows.
He noted that while 32-bit versions come with MS-DOS Edit, there was no built-in CLI editor for 64-bit versions.
Microsoft also wanted to eliminate user confusion associated with existing options like Vim by developing its own modeless text editor.
Information
Availability and future plans for Edit
Edit on Windows will be available via command prompt in the near future. It will be available (pre-installed) for users on the Windows Insider program. More information about this new tool can be found on Microsoft's GitHub repository.
Rebranding
Microsoft rebrands Windows Dev Home to Advanced Windows Settings
Along with the launch of Edit on Windows, Microsoft has also announced a rebranding of its Windows Dev Home to Advanced Windows Settings.
Pavan Davuluri, chief of Windows, said these settings will let developers easily control and personalize their experience on the platform.
Instead of being a standalone app, Advanced Windows Settings will integrate additional toggles into the main interface of the Windows 11 settings.