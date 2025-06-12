What's the story

Los Angeles-based start-up Coco Robotics has raised $80 million in a funding round which included angel investors Sam Altman and his brother Max Altman.

The round also saw participation from venture capital firms such as Pelion Venture Partners and Offline Ventures.

With this latest investment, the company's total funding has exceeded $120 million, having raised a $36 million Series A round in 2021.